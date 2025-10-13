Soccer sensation
Fairytale perfect! Island nation goes to the World Cup for the first time
The soccer fairytale is perfect! Cape Verde has qualified for the World Cup for the first time. The island nation has thus become the smallest World Cup participant in the history of Africa. The euphoria on the ten islands in the middle of the Atlantic is huge.
There was no holding back in the national stadium in Praia on Monday. At almost exactly 8pm (CET), the referee blew the final whistle for the game between Cape Verde and Eswatini.
The 3-0 win against the bottom team in qualifying group D meant that the big dream had come true: Cape Verde will go to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA.
The small African island nation caused one of the biggest soccer sensations. They relegated eight-time World Cup participants Cameroon to second place in the group.
Joker from the mainland
With 530,000 inhabitants on a total of ten islands, only Iceland has ever had a smaller population as a World Cup participant. However, the national team is also made up of players who no longer live on the islands themselves, but in Europe, but have Cape Verdean roots. These include Sidnei Tavares, who plays for Blackburn Rovers in England.
Now they will soon be able to compete with the really big names in world soccer. In North America, the "blue sharks" will have the opportunity to cause a further sporting sensation next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.