"Lodge an appeal!"
NEOS politician criticizes the Wöginger verdict
The black party leader August Wöginger got off lightly in his trial for abuse of authority. Initially, the ÖVP's coalition partners were extremely cautious - but now NEOS National Councillor Sophie Wotschke has dared to come out of the woodwork and sharply criticized the ÖVP and the verdict.
The non-appealable diversion for ÖVP party chairman August Wöginger in his trial for abuse of authority in connection with the occupation of the Braunau tax office came as a surprise. Almost more surprising for political observers, however, were the extremely cautious comments of the SPÖ and NEOS on the subject.
Although both parties are currently in government with the ÖVP, they openly criticized Wöginger before joining the government. After a few days of calm, however, the NEOS national councillor, who is after all also a JUNOS representative and leader of the parliamentary group in the forthcoming Pilnacek committee of inquiry, is now pushing ahead.
"Diversion means that a conviction for determining abuse of office would have been likely," explains the aspiring Pink politician from X, formerly Twitter. The ÖVP and Wöginger would thus deny misconduct and instead "frame" abuse of office as a citizen service. According to Wotschke, the assumption of responsibility cannot end at the courtroom door. The WKStA should lodge a complaint, concludes the young pink hopeful.
Krisper withdrew
Wotschke's colleague, investigator Stephanie Krisper, already caused a stir on Friday. She had become estranged from her party in terms of content and was therefore resigning from the National Council. Another decisive factor was that her sphere of influence had been "reduced to such an extent" by the NEOS' participation in government that she "no longer saw any point in parliamentary activity", Krisper said in an initial statement.
The former deputy leader of the NEOS is now making room for someone else and is seeking an orderly retirement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.