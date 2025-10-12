NEOS politician criticizes the Wöginger verdict

Krisper withdrew

Wotschke's colleague, investigator Stephanie Krisper, already caused a stir on Friday. She had become estranged from her party in terms of content and was therefore resigning from the National Council. Another decisive factor was that her sphere of influence had been "reduced to such an extent" by the NEOS' participation in government that she "no longer saw any point in parliamentary activity", Krisper said in an initial statement.