Rutter was invited
“Preserving the reputation”: Landlord cancels FPÖ’s table
As is well known, the right-wing critic of coronavirus measures Martin Rutter was actually due to give a lecture at a coronavirus regulars' table of the Freedom Party in Lower Austria on Saturday. The restaurant operator also found out about Rutter's visit from the "Krone" - and canceled the FPÖ table in order to "protect the reputation of the restaurant" ...
A report in the "Krone" about a Corona regulars' table planned by the Freedom Party Education Institute in Horn on Saturday made big waves. "Come along, bring friends and discuss one of the most important topics of our time with us! Together we can work through, understand and develop new paths for the future," said the FPÖ district party in Horn (Waldviertel) on Facebook to attract potentially interested parties.
According to reports in the "Krone" newspaper, several parties in regional politics mobilized against the event. The report also caused a stir in regional politics.
Hergovich voiced criticism
"While people in Lower Austria are struggling with rising prices, a lack of childcare places and overburdened healthcare facilities, the FPÖ is inviting someone who has deliberately sown mistrust and division during the pandemic. We don't need Carinthian conspiracy theorists in Lower Austria, we need responsible politics for the people!", criticized Lower Austria's SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich.
We don't need Carinthian conspiracy theorists in Lower Austria!
Niederösterreichs SPÖ-Chef Sven Hergovich
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
However, at least the regulars' table planned for Saturday will have to take place somewhere else anyway. The operator of the restaurant where the event was to have taken place canceled the FPÖ's table reservation "to protect the reputation of the restaurant".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.