Muslim Brother exposed as a spy in his own ranks

The exposed agent was observed for weeks and finally stopped after a meeting with the anti-constitutional group. Due to the dense chain of evidence, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution decided to suspend him immediately.

Office for the Protection of the Constitution emphasizes: "This is an isolated case"

The suspect reported for intelligence activities to the detriment of the Republic of Austria must now expect to be charged by the Vienna public prosecutor's office. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution emphasizes that this is an isolated case and that the internal control mechanisms work perfectly.