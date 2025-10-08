State security affair
Muslim Brother exposed as a spy in his own ranks
Huge excitement in the ranks of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN): a temporarily assigned employee of the police intelligence service has been exposed as a spy! He is said to have passed on secret information to the radical Islamist Muslim Brotherhood.
The exposed agent was observed for weeks and finally stopped after a meeting with the anti-constitutional group. Due to the dense chain of evidence, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution decided to suspend him immediately.
Office for the Protection of the Constitution emphasizes: "This is an isolated case"
The suspect reported for intelligence activities to the detriment of the Republic of Austria must now expect to be charged by the Vienna public prosecutor's office. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution emphasizes that this is an isolated case and that the internal control mechanisms work perfectly.
The DSN has almost doubled its staff compared to the old secret service BVT. However, the exact number of employees working for the state security service is not disclosed for reasons of "national security".
Russian spy at OMV exposed
At the end of September, an employee of the Austrian oil, gas and chemicals group OMV was exposed as a spy for Russia. DSN had been monitoring the man for months and OMV immediately parted company with him. The man attracted attention through meetings with a Russian diplomat, who is said to be an agent of the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB. Austria promptly declared the diplomat an "undesirable person" and forced him to leave the country. In revenge, Russia expelled an Austrian diplomat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.