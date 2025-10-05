Even ÖVP veteran now defends Dornauer

"Benko hunt and gun in Porsche not enough"

The ÖVP veteran told the "Krone" newspaper: "If a Social Democrat leaves a loaded gun in an unlocked Porsche, that's not enough to get him expelled from the party. If a Social Democrat goes hunting with René Benko, that's not enough to be expelled from the party. But if a social democrat makes a socialist demand in the provincial parliament, that is apparently enough for the Tyrolean SPÖ to expel him."