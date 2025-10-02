Horrific crime in Munich
Neighbor: “Nobody wanted anything to do with him”
The German Martin P. (57) is said to have killed his father (90) and then himself because of money or disputes about inheritance; his mother (81) and daughter (21) escaped with injuries. While customers described the handyman as reliable, his neighbors had little good to say about him.
What made this man tick, who obviously had to have meticulously planned the horrific act in Munich? With gunshots, booby traps and explosions, he had no scruples about taking revenge for supposed injustices in his family environment - and even ensured that the Oktoberfest, the world's biggest folk festival, could only continue on Wednesday evening.
The unassuming P. last lived in Starnberg (Bavaria) and earned his living as an all-round handyman for house and garden. "Although many houses in the neighborhood have very large plots of land that need to be maintained, nobody wanted anything to do with him. That says it all," neighbor Dieter P. told the Krone.
Martin P. was a "grumbler". People also found it strange that P. vehemently denied paternity of his daughter.
"Phantom" in the neighborhood
Otherwise, P. seems to have been more of a "phantom" in the neighborhood: Neither at the butcher's, nor at the post office, a restaurant or the nearby bakery is anyone familiar with Martin P. Not even a 94-year-old neighbor, who has lived here since 1950, knows him. "We heard the sirens here earlier and saw police cars," an employee of the butcher's shop told Focus Online. "It gives you goose bumps," said the sales clerk after learning about the background. "You can't even imagine it."
A local resident knew the killer by sight. He was a quiet type and apparently lived alone in a granny apartment.
Explosions in Starnberg too
There were also explosive noises in Starnberg on Wednesday morning - Dieter P. heard the first detonation at 9 o'clock. The police arrived with 200 special forces and cordoned off a 200-metre radius of the house.
Positive customer reviews on tradesman portal
Incidentally, P. was praised with excellent reviews on the tradesmen's portal "Myhammer". "Installation was done excellently," writes one customer. "The tradesman is easy to contact and reliable," wrote another. Or: "All in all very satisfied, I can only recommend Mr. P. to others."
However, due to the lack of popularity in his home town, the tradesman mainly worked in the Bavarian capital, near his parents' house. Exactly where the unbelievable happened.
