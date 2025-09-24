Suspected abuse at the SOS Children’s Village in Seekirchen

SOS Children's Village refers to victim protection

The current allegations against the ex-employee were not yet known at the time of his conviction. In a statement, the SOS Children's Village said: "We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any information on ongoing investigations for reasons of victim protection. And in the interests of victim protection, we ask that highly personal details be handled with the utmost sensitivity in reporting in order to prevent stigmatization and victimization of the victims."