Next case
Suspected abuse at the SOS Children’s Village in Seekirchen
A former employee of the SOS Children's Village Seekirchen in Salzburg's Flachgau region is alleged to have abused two underage girls. The Salzburg public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against the suspect, who already has a relevant criminal record, as confirmed by public prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ricarda Eder.
"The investigation is still in its early stages," said Eder on Wednesday. Therefore, she could not yet say anything concrete about the allegations. Many interviews are still pending. The case is very sensitive. The public prosecutor's office is investigating on suspicion of sexual abuse of minors and abuse of a relationship of authority.
Alleged acts of abuse five years ago
The acts of abuse are said to have taken place around 2020. The man, who is presumed innocent, is said to have repeatedly performed sexual acts on the girls, who were under 14 at the time, by touching them indecently in their private parts.
Relevant previous convictions
The accused already has a relevant criminal record. He was convicted of sexual abuse of minors at the Salzburg Provincial Court in October 2021. At the time, he received eight months' conditional imprisonment and an unconditional fine for assaulting a minor girl between 2011 and 2013. After the conviction at the time, the employment relationship with the man was terminated.
SOS Children's Village refers to victim protection
The current allegations against the ex-employee were not yet known at the time of his conviction. In a statement, the SOS Children's Village said: "We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any information on ongoing investigations for reasons of victim protection. And in the interests of victim protection, we ask that highly personal details be handled with the utmost sensitivity in reporting in order to prevent stigmatization and victimization of the victims."
First allegations as early as mid-September
Apart from this investigation, serious allegations of abuse became known in mid-September, which are said to have occurred years ago in SOS Children's Villages in Carinthia and Tyrol. According to a report, children and young people were abused, locked up and photographed naked for years. The information in the weekly newspaper "Falter" comes from a study commissioned by the SOS Children's Village itself but never made public.
The allegations in Carinthia relate to the period from 2008 to 2020. In Tyrol, five cases of abuse are said to have occurred between 2017 and 2020.
Structures to be investigated
Following the reports of alleged abuse at two SOS Children's Villages locations in Carinthia and Tyrol, the head of the recently appointed commission of inquiry, Irmgard Griss, has emphasized that she wants to take a close look at the structures within the organization.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.