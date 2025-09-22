FPÖ inquiry
Expensive New York trip: Babler must disclose everything
Making himself invisible in this case and not answering questions from the media - is this how Andreas Babler (SPÖ) defines the word transparency? The Vice-Chancellor is vehemently silent on the costs of his New York trip. The FPÖ is now forcing the Social Democrat to answer parliamentary questions. Even about the cost of the minibar.
He has handed over sheet music. He spoke to a senator about affordable housing. He has leaned against a lamppost. But that's all the public is allowed to know about Babler's ominous New York trip. The Vice-Chancellor is silent on the expenses, whether he flew business or economy class, where he dined, the SPÖ leader won't answer anything. Even when asked by "Krone", not a single euro amount is mentioned.
While the pension cuts hit home and pensioners were expected to help plug the budget gap, Babler had a great time at taxpayers' expense in the city that never sleeps. The Austrians at home are allowed to pay for it without knowing how much.
This is what taxpayers expect ...
But Babler can't make it quite that easy for himself. The FPÖ is using parliamentary questions to tease every single cent out of him. Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz: "In times when our hard-working compatriots are suffering from rising prices, higher taxes, an extremely tense economic situation and a government austerity package, taxpayers rightly expect members of the government to set a good example and use taxpayers' money very carefully and not squander it on trips abroad."
The consequences: 23 questions that "Babler and the City" takes apart from the first to the last day: What class of travel did he fly in? How much did he spend? How much did he spend per night? All expenses for spa, minibar, room upgrades. Where did he dine? What appointments did he attend? How big was the delegation and how did they fly, where did they stay and dine? And much more.
Why at all?
"Another very legitimate question: why was it necessary for Babler to personally hand over sheets of music in New York when the Federal President was in New York for the UN General Assembly shortly afterwards," Schnedlitz continues.
So Babler has gained nothing with his silence, except time. There will have to be answers to all these questions in about two months' time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.