Sumann can be happy about Olympic bronze!

Due to Ustyugov's involvement in the Russian state doping scandal at the 2014 Winter Games, Austria and relay team member Sumann had already been moved up from third to second place in the team competition in Sochi. "The decisive factor is that the system has remained persistent. Even if it took a long time, it's important to bring it to a clean end. Justice has been served," said Sumann, who is now Sports Director Biathlon at the ÖSV. "Unfortunately, the emotions have been lost, but we will still celebrate the medals in style."