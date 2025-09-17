“Please send coal, René has given the go-ahead”

"I'll check in a minute"

The investigators' report reads like a log of Benko approvals. Benko even signed contracts personally. In March 2023, for example, he wrote to the German show jumping rider and horse dealer Ludger Beerbaum: "I hereby confirm on your behalf that the purchase contract has been concluded as of today's date and is legally binding." A little later, Beerbaum asks: "Hello René, do you think the first installment for (the horse, note) Just be Gentle can be transferred in the short term? I'll be in a bit of a pickle if it takes any longer." Benko himself responds to this deal with a foundation: "I'll check right away - when was the agreed payment date?"