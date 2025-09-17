Victims report
Long prison sentences for Viennese “pedo-hunters”
It is a brutal series of robberies that took place in just one month in the 22nd district of Vienna. Under the guise of wanting to convict and punish paedophiles, they robbed dozens of young men who thought they were meeting girls. On the second day of the trial, the victims testify. And sentences are passed.
"A strange girl suddenly added me on Snapchat," says a 17-year-old on the witness stand. He is one of many victims of a group of young people who call themselves "pedo hunters". They made it their business to lure suspected paedosexuals, abuse them and rob them.
Nasty surprise when meeting girls
The young men, who are now lined up on the second day of the trial waiting to testify in the Vienna Regional Court, all had the same experience as the 17-year-old: "I arranged to meet the girl at a shopping center." But a nasty surprise awaited him in the 22nd district.
It wasn't his chat partner who was waiting for him there, but the three young defendants. "I knew straight away that I was writing to them and not to the girl. One of them then said I was a paedophile because I was texting a 13-year-old," says the victim. Then they took his headphones and cash and emptied his bank account.
18 acts in just one month
In contrast to other young men, he got off lightly anyway. A witness reported being beaten in the back. A video is played in the courtroom showing one of the accused repeatedly hitting a victim in the face. Another shouts: "I want it too!" They laugh out loud. It's about 18 such acts - in just one month.
They now receive long prison sentences for this: The two juveniles will receive three and three and a half years in prison respectively. The client of lawyer Christian Werner must serve six years - he had been facing a sentence of up to 15 years. The sentences are not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
