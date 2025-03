Dembélé’s finest hour arrives thanks to luxury watches

In the classic match between Paris SG and Marseille, he scored the 1:0 - in the end, Ousmane Dembélé was able to celebrate a 3:1 home victory. As a result, the league leaders will be looking to defend their title once again with seven rounds to go on the next Ligue 1 matchday. Dembélé's goal tally has a little secret: the 27-year-old, once also with FC Barcelona, had just eight competitive goals at Christmas. Then "Ousi" bet his friends luxury watches that he wanted to get to 30 this season. Now, in mid-March, his plan has already become a reality.