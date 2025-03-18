Expansion
Where Gebrüder Weiss now wants to step on the gas
The domestic market is challenging for the Vorarlberg logistics company, with a lot of growth coming from overseas. Gebrüder Weiss has a particularly strong presence in Asia and the USA.
The recession in the industry is also affecting the world's oldest logistics company, Gebrüder Weiss, based in Lauterach, Vorarlberg. "But we were able to grow against the trend," says Wolfram Senger-Weiss in an interview with "Krone".
Strong growth in air and sea freight
Turnover increased by ten percent to EUR 2.7 billion in 2024 and the market share rose. However, a considerable proportion comes from distant parts of the world. Air and sea freight grew by 21 percent, four times as much as the other divisions. The record level of three billion euros in total turnover from 2022 has not yet been reached again, but at that time revenue was also strongly driven by the extremely high container prices.
The company is mainly stepping on the gas in the USA and Asia. "The momentum there is better than in Central Europe," says the company boss. There are already 14 locations in the USA, the most recent addition being one in Phoenix. Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta are also important hubs for air and sea freight, and the orange trucks also roll out from here. Transportation between the USA and Mexico is currently on the increase, which is also benefiting Gebrüder Weiss in the south of the United States.
Asia is also a focus
However, a third of the almost one billion turnover in overseas business also comes from Asia. The Vorarlberg-based company is represented in China, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Hong Kong. Other markets such as Thailand could follow in the future. The market in South East Asia will probably continue to develop strongly in the future, so there is a lot of potential here.
We remain 100 percent a family business.
Wolfram Senger-Weiss, Chef der Gebrüder Weiss
Bild: Gebrüder Weiss
"Germany and Austria, on the other hand, are our most challenging markets," says Senger-Weiss. The weak economy and high costs also meant that earnings were lower than in the previous year. If industrial companies lose orders, there is also less to transport. There is also room for improvement in the rail and road infrastructure. A number of projects are in the pipeline here, the implementation of which would quickly facilitate cross-border transportation.
"Remain 100 percent a family business"
Senger-Weiss is currently the only member of the entrepreneurial dynasty who is operationally active in the company. However, a sale is not an issue. "We will remain 100 percent a family business," says the son of the late long-term boss Heidi Senger-Weiss.
And there may even be opportunities in the midst of turbulent times. The billion-euro purchase of DB Schenker by the Danish company DSV is currently shaking up the industry and a new market leader is emerging. In the event of a reorganization, Gebrüder Weiss - one of the top 15 logistics companies in Europe - could also position itself.
More digitalization for deliveries
In future, Senger-Weiss wants to focus even more on digitalization. As with a parcel ordered in an online store, large customers should also be able to track their shipments precisely and always be kept up to date on where the parcel is currently located. The use of artificial intelligence is also an issue. The company is also investing hundreds of millions in photovoltaics and the like. It currently employs over 3,000 people in Austria. This number has been maintained recently despite challenges.
