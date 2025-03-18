Where Gebrüder Weiss now wants to step on the gas

The company is mainly stepping on the gas in the USA and Asia. "The momentum there is better than in Central Europe," says the company boss. There are already 14 locations in the USA, the most recent addition being one in Phoenix. Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta are also important hubs for air and sea freight, and the orange trucks also roll out from here. Transportation between the USA and Mexico is currently on the increase, which is also benefiting Gebrüder Weiss in the south of the United States.