Checks: City officials as Airbnb detectives

The state is happy about 300,000 euros in fines

This resulted in almost 300,000 euros in fines. The state can be pleased about this, as the spatial planning law behind it is a state law. Almost 169,000 euros of this was incurred in 2024 alone. "The controls are working. The number of new registrations for rentals is falling, while the number of deregistrations is rising. That's good news," says Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus).