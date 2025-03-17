Now also the ÖVP
FPÖ focuses on asylum again in election posters
Money for those who have "earned it", say the blue party posters. And the ÖVP is courting liberal voters with its posters.
Asylum has always been the FPÖ's favorite topic. We remember election posters under former chairman Heinz-Christian Strache with "Pummerin instead of Muezzin" or "Daham instead of Islam".
"Safe, smart, healthy"
Under Karl Mahrer, the ÖVP is now also increasingly focusing on the topic. "Karl instead of caliphate" did not make it onto the posters, but "Vienna remains Vienna" and "German is compulsory, Habibi" did. The ÖVP also wants to make Vienna "safe, smart and healthy" again, as was shown today at the presentation of the second wave of posters.
The FPÖ remains true to its core theme - and rhymes - despite black competition: "Secure pensions instead of millions for asylum", "More police stations instead of millions for asylum" and "Reward the hard-working instead of millions for asylum" are on the posters.
More money for hard workers, innocent people in need and pensioners who have worked long hours. That is fair!
FPÖ-Chef Dominik Nepp
In addition to asylum and security, chairman Dominik Nepp says he is focusing above all on fairness. With the wave of posters, the FPÖ wants to make it clear that the money spent on people entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection should go to those who deserve it.
Money for carers, teachers and police officers
"Instead of paying out 700 million euros a year in minimum benefits for non-Austrians, the money should be used for other measures," Nepp demands. For example, a one-off pensioner bonus of 2,000 euros could be financed or 1,000 euros per month more salary for 12,300 Viennese nursing staff for five years. A Vienna bonus for police officers of 1500 euros over five years would also be possible, according to the FPÖ.
