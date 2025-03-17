FPÖ focuses on asylum again in election posters

Money for carers, teachers and police officers

"Instead of paying out 700 million euros a year in minimum benefits for non-Austrians, the money should be used for other measures," Nepp demands. For example, a one-off pensioner bonus of 2,000 euros could be financed or 1,000 euros per month more salary for 12,300 Viennese nursing staff for five years. A Vienna bonus for police officers of 1500 euros over five years would also be possible, according to the FPÖ.