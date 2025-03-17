After bankruptcy: further branches on the brink of closure

What's next for Goldwelt Juweliere & Uhrmacher GmbH from Linz? The fourth-generation family business has been in receivership since mid-January. Since then, nine branches have been closed, including those in the LentiaCity in Linz-Urfahr, in the SCW in Wels and in the Varena in Vöcklabruck. The Goldwelt store in Landstraße in Linz has also been closed since then - and looks downright deserted. A grille protects the entrance door.