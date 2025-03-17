Vorteilswelt
Danger of bloodsuckers

The ticks have already ended their hibernation

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 15:00

The warm weather at the beginning of March has woken up the bloodsuckers, who are now crawling out of their hiding places and looking for food. Important tip: After going for a walk, make sure you check not only yourself but also your dog.

Anyone who is currently out and about in nature will have already noticed: The ticks are back. "Many insects and arthropods have already woken up from hibernation," explains Matthias Stephan, entomologist at the Biology Center Linz. "Climate change is causing ever shorter winters and earlier warm periods, which are waking up the insects," says the insect expert.

Cold nights and no food plants
This is not only causing problems for ticks, but also for many other species. "Most food plants are not yet in bloom when the animals crawl out of their hiding places. It also still gets very cold at night, which is not good for them," says the expert.

However, humans and animals are still at risk from ticks. Pfotenhilfe boss Johanna Stadler also discovered this when her dogs were covered in the bloodsuckers after an outing.

Vaccination costs

In Upper Austria, the tick vaccination costs 17 euros for young people and adults aged 16 and over. However, 4.80 euros per vaccination is reimbursed by the health insurance provider.

Check animals and humans
"Prevention is important now," explains Stadler. "The pathogens only enter the body after some time." After every walk, you should check yourself and your four-legged companions thoroughly and remove any parasites as quickly as possible.

However, the early start of the bloodsuckers could also have an advantage: "If the ticks become active earlier, they not only die sooner, but are also weakened and therefore less active over the course of the year," Matthias Stephan reassures us.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Constantin Handl
