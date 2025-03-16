Hernals elementary school now facing teacher exodus

Highly trained teachers in great demand

This transitional phase is also causing turbulence from an organizational perspective. There are already signs of an exodus within the teaching team. "Many colleagues have announced that they will not be joining us. The team, which has grown over the years and is perfectly coordinated, is being torn apart," explains the principal. "We are losing an immense resource of experience." Feichtinger knows that the highly specialized speech and language therapists in particular are not easy to replace: "This wealth of experience is being lost - a bitter loss for the children."