Vorarlberg votes: Where it will be particularly exciting

Majority voting right in 13 (small) municipalities

According to Vorarlberg's municipal election law, elections will be held on Sunday in three different ways: In 13 (small) municipalities - the same number as five years ago - the so-called majority voting system will be used. This means that no nomination has been submitted in these places and there are blank ballot papers in the polling booths. Voters can enter the names of their preferred candidates on these ballot papers. In 22 municipalities (2020: 18), one or more (party) lists are running, but no mayoral candidate due to a lack of registration. In both cases, where there is no direct election, the head of the municipality is elected by the new municipal council. However, the option of direct mayoral elections exists in almost two thirds of municipalities, namely in 61 (2020: 65). If no candidate achieves an absolute majority in the direct election, the voters will have to decide again in a run-off election on March 30.