Vorarlberg votes: Where it will be particularly exciting
Today, the 96 municipalities in Vorarlberg are electing their new municipal councils, and in 61 places the head of the municipality will also be elected directly. The polls in the five cities, where the ÖVP wants to assert itself as the strongest force, promise to be particularly exciting.
While it is under pressure from the SPÖ in Bregenz and Bludenz, the FPÖ could shine in Feldkirch. In addition, mayoral run-off elections seem very likely in some towns.
- The first polling station has been open since 6.45 am and voting closes at 1 pm. Results from the cities are available in the early evening.
Exactly half of the 96 municipalities, namely 48, are currently governed by ÖVP mayors, while a further 25 are considered "close to the ÖVP".
Although municipal politics in Vorarlberg is still considered "deep black", the ÖVP has not held an absolute majority in the cities since 2015.
Majority voting right in 13 (small) municipalities
According to Vorarlberg's municipal election law, elections will be held on Sunday in three different ways: In 13 (small) municipalities - the same number as five years ago - the so-called majority voting system will be used. This means that no nomination has been submitted in these places and there are blank ballot papers in the polling booths. Voters can enter the names of their preferred candidates on these ballot papers. In 22 municipalities (2020: 18), one or more (party) lists are running, but no mayoral candidate due to a lack of registration. In both cases, where there is no direct election, the head of the municipality is elected by the new municipal council. However, the option of direct mayoral elections exists in almost two thirds of municipalities, namely in 61 (2020: 65). If no candidate achieves an absolute majority in the direct election, the voters will have to decide again in a run-off election on March 30.
Several run-off elections expected
In the cities, the tight race for a majority of seats is also reflected in the direct mayoral elections, with several run-off elections expected. In the provincial capital of Bregenz, Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) is battling it out with Roland Frühstück (ÖVP), while in Bludenz, as in 2020, there will be an election duel between incumbent Simon Tschann (ÖVP) and SPÖ provincial party leader Mario Leiter. A very exciting election Sunday is also expected in Feldkirch, where mayor Manfred Rädler (ÖVP) and challenger Andrea Kerbleder (FPÖ) are considered the most promising candidates. There could almost certainly be further run-off elections between ÖVP and FPÖ politicians in Lustenau (Patrick Wiedl, ÖVP - Martin Fitz, FPÖ) and possibly in Dornbirn (Julian Fässler, ÖVP - Christoph Waibel, FPÖ). In 2020, the number of run-off elections reached a record six, a mark that could be surpassed this time.
307,891 people are eligible to vote on Sunday (2020: 301,572), including 36,505 foreign EU citizens.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
