Parndorf's municipal tax alone brings in almost 5.7 million euros. The revenue shares from the federal government make up almost as much. The fees for the use of the sewage system and the wind turbines each bring in more than one million euros. Added to this are the property tax, the tourism tax and much more. The kindergarten generates an impressive 756,000 euros through the state's funding of staff costs. Other municipalities can only dream of this "land of milk and honey".