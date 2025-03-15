"State of emergency declared"
Parndorf
Parndorf is one of the richest municipalities in the country, yet a "financial state of emergency" has been declared. Whether kindergarten, school or building yard - no spending allowed anywhere! In view of the extra income of seven million euros thanks to the outlet center, immigration etc., this is triggering strong reactions.
"We find ourselves in a financially challenging time. We therefore urge you once again to refrain from all unnecessary expenditure and to look for ways to make savings." A letter from the office in Parndorf was sent to the heads of the kindergarten, school and building yard, among others, asking them to make cuts.
Budget not available
The news caused a shake of the head internally. The lack of a valid budget is cited as an explanation for the drastic savings policy: "To our great regret, the state has not taken note of the estimate for 2025." Apart from emergencies and the maintenance of normal operations, the municipality is therefore currently unable to incur any expenditure, they say.
High income is not enough
The "financial emergency" is not only causing astonishment in the village. Parndorf is one of the wealthiest municipalities. Hardly any other municipality can consider itself lucky to have such a tirelessly bubbling source of income as the profitable outlet center.
Parndorf's municipal tax alone brings in almost 5.7 million euros. The revenue shares from the federal government make up almost as much. The fees for the use of the sewage system and the wind turbines each bring in more than one million euros. Added to this are the property tax, the tourism tax and much more. The kindergarten generates an impressive 756,000 euros through the state's funding of staff costs. Other municipalities can only dream of this "land of milk and honey".
Reality looks different
Other municipalities see the "financial difficulties in the outlet paradise" as a premature "April Fool's joke". Gerhard Bachmann, mayor of Deutsch Jahrndorf, would be happy with just a fraction of his Parndorf counterpart's municipal tax. At present, the income from municipal tax in Deutsch Jahrndorf amounts to just 16,000 euros.
Requirements not met
The criticism from SPÖ municipal spokesperson Thomas Hoffmann, mayor of Schattendorf, is fierce: "The Parndorf municipality's apology for the 'forced savings course' is a mockery of the 170 other municipalities that are actually under pressure." It is clear that the municipal department was unable to approve the 2025 budget proposal from Parndorf, as the "at least balanced" requirement was not met.
