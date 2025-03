36 world championship titles! No one can beat this record

Toni Bou has been unbeatable in both the Trail GP and the X-Trail for 18 years. In both disciplines, he has been on a unique winning streak since 2007, which he has no intention of interrupting or ending. "We are delighted to be able to celebrate his 37th world championship title with Toni," explains Mario Mempör, organizer of the indoor X-Trail in the Arena Nova, "but there will be no special treatment for the superstar. The obstacles will be a great challenge for all participants."