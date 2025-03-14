Viennese annoyed
Locked more and more often: Trouble about the quiet little place
Too few public toilets in Vienna, especially at subway stations: Those who need to relieve themselves on the move are increasingly faced with a problem. But Wiener Linien and the city deny it.
It is probably one of the most annoying and unpleasant things there is: the urge to go to the toilet, but not finding one far and wide. Public transport users at the U2 station Donaustadtbrücke can also tell you a thing or two about it. The toilet there has been closed since summer 2022.
"There's no chance to relieve yourself anywhere around here. There is a very small wood nearby, but now the trees have no leaves. As a woman, you're exposed to the gaze of passing motorists. An extremely unpleasant situation!" complains a "Krone" reader who wishes to remain anonymous.
The same picture prevails in many other Wiener Linien stations: No toilet far and wide!
Why are there so many closed toilets in Vienna? As a citizen, I get really angry!
Wiener Linien says: "In 2019, we launched a toilet campaign to renovate and modernize the toilet facilities in the subway network, some of which date back to the 1970s. By implementing this, we are meeting current standards in terms of accessibility, cleaning and safety and offering our passengers a clean and comfortable, quiet place to go."
To this end, the facilities have been evaluated and a comprehensive concept has been drawn up in close cooperation with the districts, which makes the best possible use of synergies with the toilets of ÖBB and the City of Vienna and thus offers good provision throughout Vienna. "Wiener Linien now has a mix of supervised toilet facilities with staff on site and toilet facilities made of stainless steel modules throughout the entire public transport network." Too few toilets? According to Wiener Verkehrsbetriebe, not at all.
In this specific case, the nearest toilet facility is located about a minute's drive away, in the neighboring Stadlau U2 station, or a public toilet operated by the City of Vienna, around 50 meters from the southern exit of the Donaustadtbrücke station, in the "Barbados Inseltreff" restaurant. However, the restaurant is closed all winter and will not reopen until March 14. There are currently no plans to reopen the toilet at Donaustadtbrücke station.
"High density of WCS throughout Vienna"
The responsible MA48 speaks of a "high density of WCs throughout Vienna". There are currently 163 public restrooms under the management of MA 48, and this is further increased by additional publicly accessible facilities in the subway stations of Wiener Linien, ÖBB, Prater Wien GmbH, on the Danube Island, in Vienna's cemeteries and in the city center by facilities under the administrative responsibility of the federal government and private operators.
In addition, the City of Vienna's property management departments provide many mobile toilet facilities such as public toilets on a temporary and demand-oriented basis (MA 28, MA 42, MA 45, MA 49, etc.), the report continues. With 137 facilities, more than 80 percent are free to use, it says. In 26 highly frequented facilities, a service is offered through the constant presence of external cleaning staff.
