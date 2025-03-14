Locked more and more often: Trouble about the quiet little place

To this end, the facilities have been evaluated and a comprehensive concept has been drawn up in close cooperation with the districts, which makes the best possible use of synergies with the toilets of ÖBB and the City of Vienna and thus offers good provision throughout Vienna. "Wiener Linien now has a mix of supervised toilet facilities with staff on site and toilet facilities made of stainless steel modules throughout the entire public transport network." Too few toilets? According to Wiener Verkehrsbetriebe, not at all.