Trouble at the mobile home site: “We have to tear everything down”

Extensions and enclosures are not permitted

Many mobile home owners now fear that they could be faced with high costs or may even have to vacate their pitch. This is because many things that have been built over the decades or were perhaps already there when they bought their home are not actually permitted. This ranges from steps, terraces, extensions and enclosures to fences that are higher than permitted. In some cases, the distances between the mobile homes are also not suitable. Many of these buildings date back to the 1970s and 1980s, says one mobile home owner.