“That was pretty much the absolute low point!”

"Second place in Val d'Isère was definitely my highlight," says Patrick Feurstein, looking back on the winter of 2024/25 ahead of the last two giant slalom races of the season. On December 14, he was just eight hundredths off Marco Odermatt (Sz) on the legendary "Face de Bellevarde" slope in the French Alps - no other ÖSV skier has been closer to victory so far this season.