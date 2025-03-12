AK SERVICE TIP
The AK vacation program – great and inexpensive
For just 50 euros per week and child, working parents can once again register their little ones for the "AKtiven Sommerferien" (AK Active Summer Holidays) organized by the Styrian Chamber of Labour. AK education expert Bettina Ramp has all the details.
Year after year, working parents are faced with the problem of organizing and financing childcare for their children during the summer vacations.
A few years ago, AK Steiermark decided to offer an inexpensive and attractive mixture of learning assistance and leisure fun under the title "AKtive Sommerferien".
Great combination of learning and leisure fun
AKtiv Lernen's childcare offer is based on the model of the interleaved all-day school and is a combination of high-quality learning support in the subjects of mathematics, English and German and a range of leisure and workshop activities. The program is aimed at pupils in 3rd and 4th grade elementary school as well as 1st to 4th grade middle school and AHS lower school.
This year, AKtiv Lernen will take place from August 18 to 29 at the AK educational institutions Volkshochschule Graz (VHS) and Otto-Möbes-Akademie (OMAK) in Stiftingtal. A free shuttle bus will be available during this time.
The participation costs amount to 50 euros per week and child. Meals are included in the price.
All information and registration can be found at www.akstmk.at/lernen.
