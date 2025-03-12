Curling star picks up the mic and guitar

Where do you see yourself in 10 years' time?

It's very difficult to make a prediction here. A few years ago, I would never have dared to dream that I would ever be working as the Brazilian national curling coach. Now coaching the curling nation of Switzerland at the Deaf Curling World Championships in the USA is a very special honor for me. The sport means a lot to these people and I therefore see it as my duty to do a perfect job here. But I make music all the time - and hopefully it will stay that way.