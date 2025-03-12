Residents alarmed: “A danger 365 days a year”

A 70 km/h speed limit (instead of the currently permitted 100 km/h) and a ban on overtaking: this is what the residents on Sternenweg are demanding. But this is exactly what has not happened for decades. Although a dozen accidents with a total of five fatalities have already occurred here and further towards Leoben at the so-called "Prutti bend", as the residents recall in an interview with "Krone" about motorcyclists hurled through the air and serious injuries. More than ten residents have gathered to inspect the site. They are united by the feeling that they are not being heard by the responsible authorities.