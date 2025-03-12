Already many accidents
Residents alarmed: “A danger 365 days a year”
Accidents, injuries, even deaths: the residents of Sternenweg in Oberaich near Bruck cannot understand why nothing has been done at the junction with the B116 for decades. It was only at the end of January that there was another serious accident involving a bin lorry and two cars. Turning is a danger "365 days a year".
A 70 km/h speed limit (instead of the currently permitted 100 km/h) and a ban on overtaking: this is what the residents on Sternenweg are demanding. But this is exactly what has not happened for decades. Although a dozen accidents with a total of five fatalities have already occurred here and further towards Leoben at the so-called "Prutti bend", as the residents recall in an interview with "Krone" about motorcyclists hurled through the air and serious injuries. More than ten residents have gathered to inspect the site. They are united by the feeling that they are not being heard by the responsible authorities.
At the end of January, another serious accident occurred when a car tried to overtake a refuse truck in the early hours of the morning. On the same day, a resident wrote to the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district authority: "That's enough! (...) When a truck is driving in the direction of Leoben, it is very tempting for the car behind to overtake. If someone uses the Sternenwegsiedlung exit at the same time, they see the truck, but not the car behind, which starts to overtake. (...) How many more accidents like this have to happen?"
No lighting, dangerous cycle path
The residents would also like a heated traffic mirror that would allow them to see into the B116 - at the moment, the mirror is often tarnished. In addition, the risky junction is unlit and the R2 Mur cycle path runs alongside the main road, which has become another risk factor due to the fast e-bikes.
Some people have lived on Sternenweg since the 1990s. They remember that there were plans for an additional third lane for turning left on the B116 - they were never implemented.
The municipality's hands are tied
What does the municipality of Bruck say? Following the recent accident, Mayor Andrea Winkelmeier instructed the building yard to check how the area could be illuminated. According to her office, there should be a solution this year - possibly with photovoltaics. However, it is not up to the city to impose a 70 km/h speed limit. This is a matter for the building district authorities. Winkelmeier has recommended that the speed limit be reduced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
