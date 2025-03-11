Wild chase
Mercedes parts flew while fleeing from police
A Russian (19) had a wild chase with the police late on Monday evening in the Tyrolean lowlands: officers wanted to stop the Mercedes driver for speeding, but he kept pressing the accelerator. After several risky maneuvers, the suspect sped over a traffic circle, tearing off car parts and hurling them through the air.
Shortly before 10.30 p.m., the 19-year-old Russian came into the sights of a police patrol on the B171 Tiroler Straße. "At excessive speed and with hazard warning lights switched on", the Mercedes driver was said to be speeding from Radfeld in the direction of Brixlegg. The officers immediately took up the pursuit of the speeding driver.
Risky maneuvers during crazy driving
However, the speeding driver was unimpressed by the blue lights and siren. "The driver did not react," said the investigators. He continued to press on the accelerator, sped across the rain-soaked road and then through the Rattenberg city mountain tunnel. In a slight left-hand bend, he then lost control of the car, causing it to hit the road shoulder.
When he drove over the traffic circle island, several vehicle parts flew through the air and then came to rest on the road.
There, the suspect mowed down guardrails before bringing the Mercedes back onto the road. The 19-year-old then crashed the car across the traffic circle at B171/Kramsacher Straße. "When driving over the traffic circle island, several vehicle parts flew through the air and then came to rest on the road," the investigators continue.
Driver taken to hospital by ambulance
Ultimately, the car crashed into a kerb and came to a standstill against the direction of travel. Fortunately, there were no other road users in the area at the time of the accident. However, the 19-year-old suffered injuries and had to be taken to Innsbruck Hospital by ambulance after first aid.
The Russian was reported to the police on suspicion of endangering physical safety and several administrative offenses.
