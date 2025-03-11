Discussion about the end of homework has flared up

The Styrian coalition has a "stain" on it

Styrian Education Councillor Stefan Hermann does not want to hear any of this: "Completing homework is an essential part of learning structure and performing duties - schools introduce our youngest to these subjects slowly and under the right pedagogical framework." His educational shadow Lukas Schnitzer takes a similar view: "Achievement must once again be a value with meaning in our society. However, if we start to stop demanding performance in schools, we are not preparing our children for the future challenges of life," says the VP party leader.