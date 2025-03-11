Controversial debates
Discussion about the end of homework has flared up
Too much, poorly coordinated, no longer fit for purpose since AI at the latest: homework has a bad image, especially among pupils, but now the first politicians are also calling for an end to it.
Time is a precious commodity. Even or especially for children and young people: "To be honest: at 17, I know what I have to do - and what I don't have to do. The time that I have to spend on homework, which is often randomly assigned, is time that I don't have for learning subjects that I need to invest in," says Alexander Hirtzi, who attends Keplergymnasium in Graz.
His experience as a private individual informs his official stance as Styrian state school spokesperson: "I don't believe in abolishing homework in general, but differentiating between age groups would make a lot of sense. Particularly for 14 to 18-year-olds, we could focus more on personal responsibility," says the young man.
The number and scope of tasks in all subjects should be designed in such a way that they are well coordinated so that the pupils are not overloaded. We are currently trying to raise awareness of this among school principals.
Steirische Bildungsdirektorin Elisabeth Meixner
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
Bettina Emmerling started the debate. The Neos politician became Vienna's new Deputy Mayor and City Councillor for Education and Integration following Christoph Wiederkehr's promotion to Minister. In a Krone interview a few days ago, she caused quite a stir with her theory that homework is no longer in keeping with the times: "There are children who get support from home. Other children don't, and yet they are still assessed. I don't think that's a fair system," she said, explaining her proposal.
The Styrian coalition has a "stain" on it
Styrian Education Councillor Stefan Hermann does not want to hear any of this: "Completing homework is an essential part of learning structure and performing duties - schools introduce our youngest to these subjects slowly and under the right pedagogical framework." His educational shadow Lukas Schnitzer takes a similar view: "Achievement must once again be a value with meaning in our society. However, if we start to stop demanding performance in schools, we are not preparing our children for the future challenges of life," says the VP party leader.
Hirtzi argues that the debate could soon be obsolete anyway - at least in the higher school levels: "Many homework assignments are now done by AI, that's an open secret. That's why homework is often no longer corrected by teaching staff, but simply marked as 'seen'."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.