Tyrolean bacteria now “travel” in a more environmentally friendly way

The Rotholz cultures require a certain temperature for their "journey", which is why they were previously packaged in polystyrene for shipping. However, because its production causes considerable CO₂ emissions, the material pollutes the environment and is not biodegradable, Rotholz has now opted for a more environmentally friendly alternative. "We have become virtually polystyrene-free," reports Michael Huber, Head of the Crops Department at HBLFA Tirol.