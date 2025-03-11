Basis for cheese
Tyrolean bacteria now “travel” in a more environmentally friendly way
The HBLFA Tirol produces and ships bacterial cultures from the lowlands to all corners of Austria. For shipping, the school in Rotholz has now switched from polystyrene to a more environmentally friendly alternative using waste paper.
Lactic acid bacteria, known as cultures, are required for the production of cheese and other dairy products. One manufacturer of these cultures is the HBLFA Tirol (Higher Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition, Food and Biotechnology), based in Rotholz between Strass im Zillertal and Buch in Tirol. From there, lactic acid cultures are sent to all corners of Austria.
The Rotholz cultures require a certain temperature for their "journey", which is why they were previously packaged in polystyrene for shipping. However, because its production causes considerable CO₂ emissions, the material pollutes the environment and is not biodegradable, Rotholz has now opted for a more environmentally friendly alternative. "We have become virtually polystyrene-free," reports Michael Huber, Head of the Crops Department at HBLFA Tirol.
Climate-neutral packaging material does the same
Since the end of 2024, the crops have been shipped in recycled waste paper instead of polystyrene. The school has a partnership with the Styrian manufacturer Supaso. Its "climate-neutral" certified packaging system protects against impacts and external temperature influences, but can be disposed of as normal in waste paper.
"In tests at the HBLFA Tirol, we found that the insulating performance of the insulating elements made from recycled waste paper is comparable to polystyrene packaging," praises Head of Department Michael Huber. "This means we know that shipping Rotholz crops with the new packaging system works."
