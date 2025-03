Extreme drought: ash ignites meadow fire

It is currently dry as dust in Styria! The sunshine is good for the soul, but not for the forests and meadows. It is not for nothing that the authorities have been warning of the high fire risk outdoors for days. A 79-year-old Styrian probably missed these warnings, or rather he didn't think much of it Sunday morning when he disposed of ashes on his property in Weinitzen - which is generally not a good idea. Shortly afterwards, a 70-square-meter meadow and the garbage stored there started to burn!