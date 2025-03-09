Injury to the face
Because of separation plans: Man threatens woman with death
Relationship drama in Vienna-Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus: A 37-year-old man allegedly threatened his partner with death on Saturday afternoon if she left him and forcibly prevented her from leaving. The woman had injuries to her face and the suspect was arrested.
Dramatic scenes in an apartment in Vienna: The police were called to an apartment because a violent argument was apparently taking place between a couple.
Viennese man hit partner
When the officers arrived, the extent of the escalation became clear: a 37-year-old Austrian man is said to have threatened to kill his partner of the same age if she left him. He is also said to have prevented her from leaving the apartment. Particularly shocking: the woman had visible injuries to her face.
The Vienna police offer help
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence . The police emergency number 133 can be called at any time.
The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346.
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
Suspect blames girlfriend
The emergency services immediately arrested the suspect, while the Vienna Professional Rescue Service treated the victim and took her to hospital. As a consequence, the man was banned from entering the premises and approaching the victim, and a temporary weapons ban was imposed.
During questioning, the 37-year-old arrested man did not confess - instead, he claimed to have been attacked by his partner himself. After consultation with the public prosecutor's office, the man was released. Further investigations into the assault are underway.
