Why Alonso must feel really old now

Fernando Alonso has been chasing his third Formula 1 world championship title for almost two decades, meaning that the 43-year-old Asturian has long since secured the title of "racing grandpa" - and not just since his 400th Grand Prix start in Mexico last year. Even the 40-year-old Lewis Hamilton, with his 356 starts, looks like a youngster compared to the endurance racer. But things will be tough for the veterans in 2025.