Collection in pictures

Mateschitz forked out a fortune for these cars

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 22:15

Mark Mateschitz has bought an impressive collection of racing cars. The Salzburg-based Red Bull heir shelled out a staggering sum of over half a billion euros for them. Included: cars from racing legends such as Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda and Gerhard Berger.

0 Kommentare

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone owned a large collection of cars, including the Ferraris of Gerhard Berger (1988) and Michael Schumacher (2002) as well as the 1958 car of Mike Hawthorn - the first Briton to become world champion in a Ferrari.

The collection is rounded off with cars from Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, Sir Stirling Moss and old Brabham cars, among others. The 69 cars now have a new home. As reported, none other than Austrian billionaire Mark Mateschitz bought the racing cars from Ecclestone.

"Finding a good home" 
The son of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz also paid a lot for this. According to the British media, the 32-year-old is said to have paid 500 million pounds, or around 595 million euros. "They will now find a good home, that was important to me," said Ecclestone.

The impressive collection in pictures:

+7
Fotos

Who offered the cars with the help of British luxury car broker Tom Hartley Jr. "I love all my cars, but it's time to think about what will happen when I'm gone," the 94-year-old told the Daily Mail at the time.

Mateschitz told the British tabloid: "I am delighted that Bernie has put his trust in me to look after this historically important collection. It will be carefully preserved, expanded over the years and made accessible to the public in a suitable location in the near future." In future, the cars will be on display near Hangar-7 in Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

