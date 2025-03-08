Colorectal cancer: project for better screening stalls

In other countries, participation rates of 60 percent and more have been achieved. Austria would also like to achieve this. A pilot project is therefore planned in the federal states of Tyrol, Styria and Vienna. This envisages financing screening measures from the age of 45 and establishing an invitation system so that the population is made aware of the benefits of this examination. The basic decision for the project has been made. However, it has recently stalled. "We had the last meeting in October, then nothing more," Kastner is annoyed. He says that ÖGK is probably in a "state of shock" due to its financial problems.