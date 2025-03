Dampener after Gala! Jansson is a mystery

"I knew it since Monday", Rapids Klauß was prepared for Jansson's absence in Banja Luka. Nevertheless, he took him with him to Bosnia. Green-White had hoped, wanted to give it a go, wait until the last second. "But he was in pain with every step, every shot, so it didn't make sense," Klauß ultimately decided against nominating him. So it was just empty kilometers for the 23-year-old.