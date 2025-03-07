Fake news? Intimidation? Lawsuit! The election campaign is raging

Freedom fighter: "Propaganda organ, damage to reputation"

"This fake news from the Farmers' Union is beyond the pale," countered Peter Schmiedlechner, leading candidate of the Freedom Party farmers. Because the Farmers' Union had taken a quote from Rosenkranz out of context: In connection with the renaturation ordinance - under ÖVP chancellorship, as they point out - the blue state councillor said that the federal government would probably have to expropriate in order to implement the ordinance.