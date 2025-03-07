Tough bandages for farmers
Fake news? Intimidation? Lawsuit! The election campaign is raging
The Chamber of Agriculture elections are on March 9. With many deep buckets of dirt being thrown in Lower Austria, hardly a vest will remain white. While the Farmers' Union refuses to be silenced by a lawsuit and goes one better with a video, the Freedom Party farmers criticize what they see as "fake news".
Even after the first day of the trial in court, the sued ÖVP farmers' association is going one better with a video in the hottest phase of the Chamber of Agriculture election campaign. FPÖ state councillor Susanne Rosenkranz had filed the lawsuit in advance because she was accused of threatening farmers with compulsory expropriation, the "Krone" reported.
Farmers' association: "We will not be silenced"
"The true face of the FPÖ: insult, intimidate, sue! The FPÖ is currently not too stupid to sue our Chamber President Johannes Schmuckenschlager," reads the video from the Farmers' Union, which, however, will not be "silenced". They will continue to fight - whether in parliament or, if the FPÖ so wishes, in court.
Freedom fighter: "Propaganda organ, damage to reputation"
"This fake news from the Farmers' Union is beyond the pale," countered Peter Schmiedlechner, leading candidate of the Freedom Party farmers. Because the Farmers' Union had taken a quote from Rosenkranz out of context: In connection with the renaturation ordinance - under ÖVP chancellorship, as they point out - the blue state councillor said that the federal government would probably have to expropriate in order to implement the ordinance.
"And this is now being used for their own propaganda organ! That's certainly not just a bunch of snivelling, but a complete distortion of the facts, fake news and therefore damage to our reputation," Schmiedlechner fires back sharply.
There is a chance that the "verbal pitchforks" will be disarmed: The election is on Sunday, March 9.
