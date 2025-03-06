Domestic Palfinger plants back in full operation

Fewer shifts, reduced overtime

"The measures we have taken, the actions we have taken, they are working," emphasized CEO Andreas Klauser, a native of Upper Austria who has been at the helm of the company, which operates from Bergheim near Salzburg, since 2018. What measures has Palfinger taken? "We started adjusting our personnel capacities relatively early on," reported board member Maria Koller. The separation from temporary staff took place "very early in the year", as Koller put it. Overtime accounts were reduced to zero, shifts were reduced, a four-day week was in place for months at almost all plants in Europe, and there were also individual amicable separations of employees.