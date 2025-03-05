Pallitsch: “A second European Championship final would be a big dream!”

Pallitsch, not a man of big words or announcements, is ranked 14th of the 27 participants in the entry list. But numbers are smoke and mirrors when it comes to the preliminary heats. "We'll see what the draw for the preliminary race is like, but I have a lot of plans and want to get actively involved in the race. But there are also eight others on the starting line, in the race you are bound by your own intuition, as a runner you have to be fully present on day X."