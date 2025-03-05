Because of pensions
Doskozil threatens government with constitutional complaint
In the "Rainer Nowak Talk" on krone.tv, Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil was a guest and immediately put the rod in the window of the new government regarding pensions.
The start of the three-party coalition had not been ideal. "There are five to nine members in state governments and 21 in the federal government, which is unjustifiable. Especially in times when you have to make savings. A slap in the face," Burgenland's SPÖ governor Doskozil spoke plainly to Rainer Nowak on krone.tv. The daily problems of the people - health, care - are being distracted from with foreign policy debates.
Doskozil is also critical of the SP's internal power games for ministerial posts? "It should be about the big issues." Doskozil formulated a very specific threat to the federal government regarding pensions. "If decisive changes are made to the pension system, Burgenland will file a constitutional complaint. If the protection of legitimate expectations is not upheld in the event of long-term changes, then there will be an appeal to the Constitutional Court."
"Measure the government by its actions"
The warning should be taken seriously. After all, Burgenland successfully appealed to the Supreme Court regarding the ORF law. In any case, the government must be judged by its actions - will there be more panel doctors in a year's time, how is the housing market developing?
The distribution of funds is like a bazaar. I am of the opinion that the Constitutional Court will have to decide at some point.
Doskozil will beim Thema Pensionen notfalls das Höchstgericht anrufen.
"Hofer is not suitable in terms of character"
Doskozil is now governing Burgenland with the Greens, including the energy model (wind and photovoltaics). There has already been a government with the FPÖ, but its current leader Norbert Hofer - because he had an expensive private fence financed by taxpayers' money - is not suitable for a government in terms of character.
Why is the FPÖ number 1 nationwide? "Because the last government didn't care enough about people's concerns." Including migration. This is also the FPÖ's only issue. Doskozil: "I claim to have a better migration policy than the FPÖ. That would also be the case at federal level."
Watch the complete "Rainer Nowak Talk" with Hans Peter Doskozil in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.