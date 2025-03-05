Doskozil threatens government with constitutional complaint

Why is the FPÖ number 1 nationwide? "Because the last government didn't care enough about people's concerns." Including migration. This is also the FPÖ's only issue. Doskozil: "I claim to have a better migration policy than the FPÖ. That would also be the case at federal level."

