Silber-Moritz reports back fit in time

"We did everything we could," emphasizes Moritz Zudrell, who will have his first and last start in the slalom at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio (Italy) on Thursday. After a crash in a race at Pass Thurn, the 19-year-old from Silbertal had to miss the speed events and the giant slalom. "Now I'm in top shape again, I had a top training day in Kranjska Gora and I'm looking forward to the race," says the 2024 slalom silver medallist. In the JWM women's slalom on Wednesday, Tyroleans Leonie Raich and Natalie Falch took silver and bronze behind Cornelia Öhlund (Sd).