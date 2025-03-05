For slalom showdown
Silber-Moritz reports back fit in time
Before the men's slalom on Thursday, Austria ranks fourth in the medal table of the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio (Italy) with 1x gold, 2x silver and 4x bronze behind France (3x gold, 1x bronze), Switzerland (2x gold, 5x silver) and Germany (2x gold). In the final race, hopes are also pinned on Vorarlberg's Moritz Zudrell - who won silver in this discipline last year, but was hampered by a recent fall.
"We did everything we could," emphasizes Moritz Zudrell, who will have his first and last start in the slalom at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio (Italy) on Thursday. After a crash in a race at Pass Thurn, the 19-year-old from Silbertal had to miss the speed events and the giant slalom. "Now I'm in top shape again, I had a top training day in Kranjska Gora and I'm looking forward to the race," says the 2024 slalom silver medallist. In the JWM women's slalom on Wednesday, Tyroleans Leonie Raich and Natalie Falch took silver and bronze behind Cornelia Öhlund (Sd).
Olivier still needs a bit more
Victoria Olivier from Vorarlberg, on the other hand, left northern Italy without a medal. "I don't think I need to race on such an easy slope again, as was the case in the speed competitions here," said the 20-year-old, who struggled a little with the shortened course in the downhill and super-G. "I probably still need a bit to process it all."
Looking forward to the Kitzbühel Streif
But she doesn't have much time left: there was a super-G training session in Saalbach on Wednesday and on Thursday she will travel to Kitzbühel, where two European Cup super-Gs are scheduled on the Streif at the weekend. "Being able to race there is something special. The anticipation is huge," admits "Vici".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
