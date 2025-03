“We have to get Admira to the top!”

In first place for over five months - and yet Admira still needed to talk after their surprising guest appearance in League Two at Lafnitz. Understandable! Nobody had the 1:1 "collapse" against the new bottom team on their list. "If you're not at one hundred percent in this league, you drop points," said sporting director Peter Stöger, who is well aware of how evenly matched the competition is. "We made easy mistakes there. If you don't win the duels, you can't build up pressure."