How the opening of the 30th Restaurant Week went
The grand opening of the 30th Restaurant Week in Vienna kicked off on March 3 with a host of star guests from the worlds of gastronomy and culture. Star and award-winning chef Toni Mörwald was also there. What he has to say about the opening of the anniversary restaurant week and what else there is to know, krone.tv presenter Mario Grüninger found out for you.
"Fine dining at great prices" - this is the motto of Restaurant Week, which is now in its 30th year of inviting guests to enjoy culinary delights, sending out a strong signal for affordable luxury and support for the local gastronomy scene, especially in times of continuing inflation. The record number of participants, with over 130 restaurants from all nine federal states taking part, proves that this concept is working.
"We started with 30 establishments and now we have 130 - that's a great accolade"
Toni Mörwald, Koch & Unternehmer
Bild: krone.tv
An anniversary to be proud of
The official start of reservations began on March 3, giving connoisseurs the opportunity to secure one of the coveted places - there is plenty of choice again this year. From Austrian classics and fusion cuisine to exotic specialties, the participating restaurants have something to suit every palate. Particularly pleasing: almost one in three restaurants offers a vegetarian menu, demonstrating that meat-free cuisine is definitely part of upscale gastronomy.
For the participating restaurants and businesses, the use of regional ingredients is an important component - after all, the Marchfeld is an excellent vegetable garden within easy reach and the use of these ingredients also promotes local agriculture, as Max Kischnick from Restaurant Elstar tells us. Reservations in the participating restaurants can be made via this link, as long as places are available.
For the first time, the organizers have also managed to convince restaurateurs in all nine federal states to become part of the 30th Restaurant Week. "We are holding a nationwide restaurant week and for the anniversary we have made a special effort to integrate all the federal states here," says Franz Bernthaler from the organizer Culinarius. Find out what else awaits you at the 30th Restaurant Week and what else the participating establishments and restaurateurs have to say in the video above.
