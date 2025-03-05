How the opening of the 30th Restaurant Week went

For the first time, the organizers have also managed to convince restaurateurs in all nine federal states to become part of the 30th Restaurant Week. "We are holding a nationwide restaurant week and for the anniversary we have made a special effort to integrate all the federal states here," says Franz Bernthaler from the organizer Culinarius. Find out what else awaits you at the 30th Restaurant Week and what else the participating establishments and restaurateurs have to say in the video above.