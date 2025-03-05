Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Revealer attacked

CID took over the case: thugs already on the trail?

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 06:00

The investigation into the brutal attack on the Iraqi man on Saturday in Zirl, Tyrol (Innsbruck-Land district) is in full swing. The victim's wallet has now been found. The case is now with the provincial criminal investigation department and they are apparently on the trail of the perpetrators.

0 Kommentare

According to Philipp Rapold, deputy head of the Tyrolean State Office of Criminal Investigation, the victim will be questioned today, Wednesday. The results of the investigation to date are also being collated. As the "Krone" has learned, there are also promising findings that may soon lead to the perpetrators. The victim's purse has now been found in Unterland - including IDs, but without money.

Connection with asylum scandal?
As reported, unknown perpetrators brutally attacked the 30-year-old Iraqi man late on Saturday evening near a parking lot in Zirl. He was probably unscrupulously lured into a trap. Explosive: the victim had uncovered grievances at the Innsbruck emergency shelter of the Tiroler Soziale Dienst (TSD) practically at the same time as the attack. There was talk of social dumping, illegal residents, security problems and drug dealing.

The police must clarify whether there is a connection between the brutal attack and the uncovering of the asylum scandal.

Zitat Icon

It is hard to imagine what goes wrong in the refugee shelters when the TSD is not even able to run an emergency shelter.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider, Liste Fritz

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

TSD a major topic in the March state parliament
Because of these shortcomings, the opposition party Liste Fritz is making Tiroler Soziale Dienste GmbH an issue in the March state parliament. "The management is completely overwhelmed. It's hard to imagine what goes wrong in the refugee shelters when TSD is not even able to run an emergency shelter," criticized party leader Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider.

More control is needed and the TSD should be reintegrated into the provincial administration. "We also expect clarification from the responsible SPÖ provincial councillor Wohlgemuth."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf