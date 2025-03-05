Revealer attacked
CID took over the case: thugs already on the trail?
The investigation into the brutal attack on the Iraqi man on Saturday in Zirl, Tyrol (Innsbruck-Land district) is in full swing. The victim's wallet has now been found. The case is now with the provincial criminal investigation department and they are apparently on the trail of the perpetrators.
According to Philipp Rapold, deputy head of the Tyrolean State Office of Criminal Investigation, the victim will be questioned today, Wednesday. The results of the investigation to date are also being collated. As the "Krone" has learned, there are also promising findings that may soon lead to the perpetrators. The victim's purse has now been found in Unterland - including IDs, but without money.
Connection with asylum scandal?
As reported, unknown perpetrators brutally attacked the 30-year-old Iraqi man late on Saturday evening near a parking lot in Zirl. He was probably unscrupulously lured into a trap. Explosive: the victim had uncovered grievances at the Innsbruck emergency shelter of the Tiroler Soziale Dienst (TSD) practically at the same time as the attack. There was talk of social dumping, illegal residents, security problems and drug dealing.
The police must clarify whether there is a connection between the brutal attack and the uncovering of the asylum scandal.
It is hard to imagine what goes wrong in the refugee shelters when the TSD is not even able to run an emergency shelter.
Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider, Liste Fritz
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
TSD a major topic in the March state parliament
Because of these shortcomings, the opposition party Liste Fritz is making Tiroler Soziale Dienste GmbH an issue in the March state parliament. "The management is completely overwhelmed. It's hard to imagine what goes wrong in the refugee shelters when TSD is not even able to run an emergency shelter," criticized party leader Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider.
More control is needed and the TSD should be reintegrated into the provincial administration. "We also expect clarification from the responsible SPÖ provincial councillor Wohlgemuth."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
