Trey: “Business is simply different to politics”

The Chamber of Commerce is struggling with a rather low voter turnout. What could be the reason for this and what would you wish for?

Well, I would like to see voter turnout increase again and I think that all campaigning groups are currently doing a lot to achieve this. I hope it happens that often. It should definitely be well over 30 percent so that you can get an idea. Of course, it would be interesting to see what the result would look like if every entrepreneur only had one vote, even if there were two, three or more businesses.