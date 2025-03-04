35 years of children's culture
Kuddelmuddel: Away from cell phones, towards culture!
"In a world that is becoming increasingly digital, we offer analog experiences," emphasizes Manfred Forster, director of the Kuddelmuddel children's cultural center in Linz. Even if children are not an easy audience, theater experiences, concerts and hands-on workshops in childhood provide lasting, beautiful and important memories. Kuddelmuddel has been offering this for 35 years - this year they are celebrating their anniversary!
"Children and young people are the most difficult audience," says Johanna Möslinger, interim head of LIVA, which includes the Brucknerhaus, Posthof and the Kuddelmuddel children's cultural center. "There is no one else who reacts immediately and honestly to quality or non-quality."
It is precisely in this niche that Kuddelmuddel can look back on a success story. It has been offering a wide range of cultural activities for 35 years, tailored for children from the age of 2 right up to teenagers.
A wide range of events
The Linz Children's Cultural Center was officially opened on April 27, 1990. Over the years, the basic cultural provision of theater and colorful events has been expanded to include workshops, which are very popular during the summer vacations. There are now around 40,000 visitors a year.
Big family festival in the tobacco factory
The anniversary brings several highlights in addition to the normal program: The Kuddelmuddels birthday party begins on April 27 with a cultural breakfast and the Tyrolean song finders RatzFatz, who combine music, clowning and fun for young people aged 4 and up.
The big family festival on 1 June takes place in the Tabakfabrik, with play and creative stations, as well as a program on a stage including an open-air concert. From April 30, "Kasperl und das Schlossgespenst", a Punch and Judy show by Tröbinger & Tröbinger, goes on tour and is performed free of charge in several parts of the city.
All information and dates can be found on the Kuddelmuddle homepage, which also offers a series of workshops during the summer vacations - from breakdancing to fashion workshops. The program is already fixed.
