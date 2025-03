Clean nest for the stork couple Hansi & Anna

Last year, stork "Hansi" had already landed in his home community on March 12. As soon as he arrived, the stork lover spent hours watching him and his wife "Anna" and later the young. If there are a lot of young or a stork has an accident, she steps in as a surrogate mother. She then visits the Haringsee owl and bird of prey station with her husband up to twice a week to fetch day-old chicks to feed. If there is not enough food, the weakest chicks are thrown out of the nest. Wirthner wants to prevent this.