Planquadrat
2.8 per mille at the wheel: Alcohol test refused
The police take strict action against alcohol and drugs in road traffic. In the current planned square in Burgenland, 19 drivers had to have their driving licenses taken away immediately. A total of 156 tickets were issued and 524 reports were made against speeders and 212 for other offenses.
Strict controls were carried out last weekend not only because the carnival season has reached its peak. The sad fact that drink-driving is still one of the most common causes of accidents also gave rise to a nationwide planned square. Accordingly, forces from the provincial traffic department as well as officers from all district police commands and the Eisenstadt municipal police command took consistent action against all types of violations.
Stopped with a blood alcohol level of 2.6
In ten hours on Sunday night, 970 drivers were checked and 892 breathalyzer and alcohol tests were carried out. The sobering result: eleven drivers had more than 0.8 per mille in their blood, in one case the 0.5 per mille limit was exceeded. The official inglorious front-runner was a 44-year-old man who was stopped in the Oberpullendorf district with almost 2.6 per mille behind the wheel.
"Two drivers refused to take the breathalyzer test," says control inspector Victoria Krojer from the provincial police directorate. In one case, it was a 60-year-old who had already been measured at 2.8 per mille using a pre-test device during a check in Eisenstadt. The drunk driver strictly refused to take a more detailed test.
Five drivers with intoxicants
The police focus much more on drugs at the wheel. As reported, the number of alcohol and drug drivers among the under-40s is already balanced! Five road users who had consumed narcotics were included in the current plan square.
Drug biker refuses examination in clinic
One of them was a biker who was stopped in Eisenstadt. Not only did the officers immediately notice his drug use and a badly worn rear tire on his motorcycle, the man also did not have a driving license. The drug biker refused to undergo a clinical examination. He was charged with several offenses.
