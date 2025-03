“How and how much of a father do I really want to be?”

In the public perception, it is almost exclusively women who are asked how they can reconcile career, family and children. Men are very rarely asked this question, but the issue affects them just as much. Richard Schneebauer, Head of Men's Counseling in Upper Austria, is aware of the problems. "Nowadays, everyone wants to be a good father - it wasn't always like that. But as soon as it's clear that children are on the way, the traditional picture plays out, which means that more money is needed. So many men suddenly work more after the birth," says the expert.