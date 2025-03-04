To the apricot blossom
Getting around with the “Wachau Spring Ticket”
Pioneering work in terms of mobility: for the first time, you can use all public transport in the famous World Heritage region with one ticket.
Bus, ferries, train: one ticket for the whole Wachau - and at a fair price! The newly created "Spring Ticket" bundles mobility in the popular World Heritage region for the first time and enables guests to reach all sights and places conveniently, directly and stress-free. Just in time for the apricot blossom, the "Wachau Spring Ticket" is available from March 15 to April 27 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays (these are the days on which the Wachau Railway operates) at a special price of 14 euros for adults and 7 euros for children and young people (up to their 15th birthday).
From the higher route, the Wachaubahn offers very special views of the blossoming apricot trees.
Johanna Mikl-Leitner und Udo Landbauer
"We are creating the best offer and thus promoting overall regional mobility. Our families, all guests and especially the region should benefit," explained Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Vice Governor Udo Landbauer at the presentation of the new public transport card. The ticket is available in the Niederösterreich-Bahnen webshop, in the VOR ticket store and directly on regional buses and trains.
Bus, train and ferries
The "Wachau Spring Ticket" is valid for one calendar day and includes the NÖVOG regional bus lines 715, 717, 718, 719, 720 and 721, the seven lines of the Krems city bus, the Danube ferries in Dürnstein, Weißenkirchen and Spitz and also the tourist Wachau Railway within the Wachau region.
Information also on the Internet: www.wachaubahn.at
