Getting around with the “Wachau Spring Ticket”

Bus, ferries, train: one ticket for the whole Wachau - and at a fair price! The newly created "Spring Ticket" bundles mobility in the popular World Heritage region for the first time and enables guests to reach all sights and places conveniently, directly and stress-free. Just in time for the apricot blossom, the "Wachau Spring Ticket" is available from March 15 to April 27 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays (these are the days on which the Wachau Railway operates) at a special price of 14 euros for adults and 7 euros for children and young people (up to their 15th birthday).